Committee recommends Fund to transform Livestock Industry

The National Committee on the transformation of the livestock sector has recommended the setting up of a National Livestock Industry Transformation Fund to urgently implement stakeholders recommendations to boost the sector. The Chairman of the committee, Gideon Mshelbwala, said the proposal was to facilitate the implementation of recommendations made at the September, 2017 National Conference […]

