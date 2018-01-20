Commonwealth Games: Oyo-Ita challenges athletes to go for gold

Winifred Oyo-Ita, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, on Saturday challenged Nigerian athletes to go for gold at the forthcoming Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia.

Oyo-Ita said this at an Award Dinner for 2017 Retirees of the Ministry of Youths and Sports and athletes who won medals for Nigeria in 2017 at the Abuja National Stadium.

According to her, “I have always been delighted at the performance of our athletes at continental and international levels.

“Success in sports does not come easy, I therefore congratulate all athletes that are honoured tonight for your discipline, hard work and commitment.

“It takes a lot of commitment and discipline to win a medal in sports; I want to urge you all to sustain these qualities as you prepare for the Commonwealth Games in Australia.

“You will prove to the Commonwealth of nations that you are indeed a force to be reckoned with. And I enjoin all of you to go for gold. ”