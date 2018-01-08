Commowealth Games: D’Tigers Draw Australia, New Zealand, Canada In Basketball Event

Nigeria has been drawn in group of death alongside host Australia, New Zealand and Canada in the basketball event of the XXI Commonwealth Games,tagged kGold Coast 2018k. Despite being ranked number 1 in Africa and 32nd in the world, Nigeria is still the lowest ranking team in their group. Host- Australia who finished 4th at […]

The post Commowealth Games: D’Tigers Draw Australia, New Zealand, Canada In Basketball Event appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

