Communications minister attack Ajimobi, accused him of nepotism and unruly behaviour

The Minister of Communications, Alhaji Adebayo Shittu, has accused Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi of nepotism, high handedness and unbecoming behaviour.

In a letter addressed to President Muhammadu Buhari, Shittu said Ajimobi who was expected to provide sound moral and exemplary leadership to the citizens of Oyo state has become a symbol of hatred, division and nepotism.

He said he has nothing against the governor but he was worried that with Ajimobi antecedents, he was setting the APC in Oyo State on the part of destruction.

The Statement reads:

“I am constrained to bring to your notice the unsavoury development in our great party in Oyo State and the unbecoming behaviour of Governor Abiola Ajimobi, who is expected to provide sound moral and exemplary leadership to the citizens of our dear state.

“This line of action becomes imperative in view of the sad turn of events in the Oyo State APC.

“It is an open secret that the fortune of the APC has nose-dived in the state due to Governor Ajimobi’s undue arrogance, grandstanding, nepotism, caustic and unguarded utterances and creating unnecessary divisions among party leaders and members, thereby balkanising the party along group lines.

“In doing this, I don’t have anything personal against Governor Ajimobi, but to stress the importance of him not destroying the very platform that made him governor. The signs that Ajimobi is set to destroy the party are glaring to political watchers as the voting population in the state is becoming disillusioned more than ever before.”

