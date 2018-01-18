Communications minister attacks Ajimobi in letter to Buhari, Oyegun

The Minister of Communications, Alhaji Adebayo Shittu, has petitioned President Muhammadu Buhari; the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun; and a national leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, over the “unbecoming conduct” of the Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi. In the petition dated December 18, 2017, a copy of […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

