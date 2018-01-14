 Company To Host African Fashion For Peace In Abuja | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Company To Host African Fashion For Peace In Abuja

Posted on Jan 14, 2018 in Entertainment, News | 0 comments

BY CECILIA OGEZI An Abuja-based fashion company, Hopez Tude Rizons Limited is set to host the first edition of African Fashion For Peace (AFFP) in Abuja on February 17th, this year. The chief executive officer (CEO) of the company, Chioma Offor, told LEADERSHIP that the project was formed in the wake of insurgency in the […]

The post Company To Host African Fashion For Peace In Abuja appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.