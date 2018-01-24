 Conflict-affected communities: EU launches 143m Euro projects in Borno | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Conflict-affected communities: EU launches 143m Euro projects in Borno

Posted on Jan 24, 2018 in News | 0 comments

European Union, EU, has launched 143 million Euros nine different projects in Borno State aimed at building resilience in conflict affected communities of the state to be managed by the World Bank. While launching the projects at the Government House, Maiduguri, yesterday, the EU Hhead of Cooperation, Kurt Cornelis said the EU recognises the severity […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.