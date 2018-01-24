Conflict-affected communities: EU launches 143m Euro projects in Borno
European Union, EU, has launched 143 million Euros nine different projects in Borno State aimed at building resilience in conflict affected communities of the state to be managed by the World Bank. While launching the projects at the Government House, Maiduguri, yesterday, the EU Hhead of Cooperation, Kurt Cornelis said the EU recognises the severity […]
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!