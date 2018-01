Congolese President Kabila Denies Violence Against Protesters, Silent On Election Date – Independent Newspapers Limited

Congolese President Kabila Denies Violence Against Protesters, Silent On Election Date

Independent Newspapers Limited

Congolese President Joseph Kabila on Friday rejected charges that his forces had violently broken up pro-democracy protests, stirred by his refusal to step down at the end of his mandate. After a week of simmering unrest following the shooting of …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest