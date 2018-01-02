Constitutional delinquency of Zuma era has muddied the separation of powers – Mail & Guardian
|
Mail & Guardian
|
Constitutional delinquency of Zuma era has muddied the separation of powers
Mail & Guardian
When does a court overreach and thus intrude into a domain exclusively reserved for the executive or the legislature? In an unusually harsh minority judgment, Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng was clear that the majority of the Constitutional Court had …
SAFTU welcomes ConCourt impeachment ruling
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!