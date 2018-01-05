Conte backs misfiring Morota – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Conte backs misfiring Morota
Vanguard
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has given his backing to misfiring striker Alvero Morata after his shocking miss in Wednesday's draw with Arsenal. Morata-Conte. The 25-year-old Spaniard missed a glorious chance to give the Blues a 14th-minute lead and …
Gianfranco Zola 'disappointed' with Morata's lack of ruthlessness after Arsenal shocker
EPL: Arsenal v Chelsea: What I told Moses before the match – Conte
Alvaro Morata lacks the one thing all great strikers have but has a manager in Antonio Conte who can make him one
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!