 Conte backs misfiring Morota – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Conte backs misfiring Morota – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 5, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Vanguard

Conte backs misfiring Morota
Vanguard
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has given his backing to misfiring striker Alvero Morata after his shocking miss in Wednesday's draw with Arsenal. Morata-Conte. The 25-year-old Spaniard missed a glorious chance to give the Blues a 14th-minute lead and
Gianfranco Zola 'disappointed' with Morata's lack of ruthlessness after Arsenal shockerDaily Star
EPL: Arsenal v Chelsea: What I told Moses before the match – ConteDaily Post Nigeria
Alvaro Morata lacks the one thing all great strikers have but has a manager in Antonio Conte who can make him oneThe Independent
The New Paper –Mirror.co.uk –ESPN.co.uk (blog) –Metro
all 222 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.