Conte On Barkley: He Has Great Potential

Antonio Conte is quite pleased with the acquisition of Ross Barkley from Everton, hailing the midfielder as one with great potential.

The England international joined the Blues for £15 million on a five-and-a-half year contract, after failing to make a switch in the summer due to hamstring injury.

Barkley has been handed Frank Lampard’s no. 8 jersey at Chelsea, and Conte believes he has the potential.

“We are talking about a player with great potential,” Conte said at Cobham Training Centre. “He is a complete player but at the same time he is very young and he has just started his career.

“He has this great opportunity to play in a great club, with ambition and great targets, and also to put yourself in this new challenge. [He’s a] complete because he has it all. He has stamina, strong physically, good technique and he is a complete player.

“He is a modern footballer. I have to still see him and then we have the opportunity to work together and understand how much time he needs [until he makes his debut].”

“The most important thing is these players must be good [not just English]. Then, for sure, when I was in Italy we had a great base of Italian players. I think that this could be positive because English players understand this league because they grow up in this league.

“For Chelsea also it would be positive to buy English players because we lost important players like John Terry, Frank Lampard from this club, this country. This could be positive.”

