Conte Rules Out Chiellini Swoop

Chelsea gaffer, Antonio Conte has ruled out any approach for Giorgio Chiellini in January.

The Italian manager coached the veteran defender in Juventus between 2011 and 2014, and also managed him in the Italy national team.

Ahead of Arsenal’s match on Wednesday, Conte has distanced himself from rumours linking Chelsea with Chiellini.

“No, no – I must be honest,” he said.

“Giorgio is a fantastic player but I think he wants to finish his career at Juventus and I think it’s right to finish his career in this way.”

