Contractors abandoned many transmission projects — TCN boss – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
Contractors abandoned many transmission projects — TCN boss
The Punch
What is the status of the $1.5bn loan being expected by the TCN from foreign donors? When we came in, we had to assess the TCN in order to see what we could do to make it become an organisation that could meet its objective of wheeling power all over …
X-raying FG's New Strategies for Incremental Power Supply
Photo Report: Fashola , Emir Of Keffi At The Commissioning Of The 1x 60 Mva,132/33kv Power Transformer In Keffi …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!