“Control your jealousy, we have been flying jet before you went to school” — Bishop Oyedepo

One of the richest pastors in the World, Nigeria’s Bishop Oyedepo has replied Nigerians who are attacking pastors who own private jets. Watch below the video making rounds on Social Media shared by LIB;

