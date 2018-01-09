Cops raise red flag after stokvel members robbed of R1m – News24
Cops raise red flag after stokvel members robbed of R1m
News24
Port Elizabeth – Members of stokvel savings clubs have been robbed of almost R1m over the December holiday season, according to police in Port Elizabeth. More than 20 cases related to the armed robbery of stokvel money were reported in December, and …
Stokvels told to be heedful of robberies
Bay stokvels warned to re-strategise after losing around R1 million to robbers in 2017
