 Cops raise red flag after stokvel members robbed of R1m – News24 | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Cops raise red flag after stokvel members robbed of R1m – News24

Posted on Jan 9, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


News24

Cops raise red flag after stokvel members robbed of R1m
News24
Port Elizabeth – Members of stokvel savings clubs have been robbed of almost R1m over the December holiday season, according to police in Port Elizabeth. More than 20 cases related to the armed robbery of stokvel money were reported in December, and
Stokvels told to be heedful of robberiesHerald live
Bay stokvels warned to re-strategise after losing around R1 million to robbers in 2017RNews

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.