Correcting the Child or Child Abuse? There’s No Justification for the Emotional Trauma

People’s excuse for the continuation of something is often because it has always been done. But does “it has always been done” make it right? Activist Bukky Shonibare, on Twitter shared two videos of a teacher named flogging students Government Science School, Nasarawa Eggon, Nasarawa State. He’s flogging the students, children, with a cable, before an assembly […]

The post Correcting the Child or Child Abuse? There’s No Justification for the Emotional Trauma appeared first on BellaNaija.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

