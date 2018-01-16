 Correcting the Child or Child Abuse? There’s No Justification for the Emotional Trauma | Nigeria Today
Correcting the Child or Child Abuse? There’s No Justification for the Emotional Trauma

Posted on Jan 16, 2018 in News | 0 comments

People’s excuse for the continuation of something is often because it has always been done. But does “it has always been done” make it right? Activist Bukky Shonibare, on Twitter shared  two videos of a teacher named flogging students Government Science School, Nasarawa Eggon, Nasarawa State. He’s flogging the students, children, with a cable, before an assembly […]

The post Correcting the Child or Child Abuse? There’s No Justification for the Emotional Trauma appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

