Costa scores and is then sent off on home debut for Atletico

Atletico Madrid’s Diego Costa scored on his home debut in a 2-0 win over Getafe on Saturday and was immediately sent off for an over zealous celebration. It was a typically eventful return to La Liga for the former Chelsea striker, as he hit the second goal in the 67th minute, after Angel Correa had […]

