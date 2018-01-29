 Counties to take up marketing role in tourism to boost industry – The Standard | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Counties to take up marketing role in tourism to boost industry – The Standard

Posted on Jan 29, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


The Standard

Counties to take up marketing role in tourism to boost industry
The Standard
County governments want to take over marketing of tourism in the country to curb the declining international tourist arrivals. The chairman of the Council of Governors' tourism committee, Samuel Tunai, said there was a need to “extend beyond working

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.