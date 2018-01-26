Couple Wins Holiday Trip at PZ-Coolworld Promo Draw

A Lagos-based couple has a won the first prize of an all-expense paid ‘trip for 2’ to Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The couple, Mr. and Mrs. Daniel Ude won the first prize at the raffle draw event which was held on Tuesday, January 28 at the Victoria Island, Lagos branch of the Coolworld Retail Store.

Coolworld Electrical Retails Stores, a subsidiary of PZ Cussons had organised the Coolworld Year-End Promo for its customers across its seven stores all over the country to reward and engage its customers as the year 2017 rolled to an end. The promo ran from the 1st of November till the 31st of December 2017.

Coolworld Retail Stores’ customers participated from Lagos, Enugu, Ibadan, Abuja, Kano and Port-Harcourt by making purchases of products worth over N10,000 and above which earned them tickets to participate in the raffle draw. The draw event was observed by representatives of the National Lottery Regulatory Commission (NLRC), the Consumer Protection Council (CPC), Lagos State Lottery Board (LSLB) and journalists from various media houses.

The second prize of a SMART 75 inches Haier Thermocool TV set worth over One Million Naira and the third prize, an American styled-fully stocked refrigerator was won by Daniel Nzeka from Enugu and Olusegun Babayemi respectively while three others won consolation prizes of microwave ovens.

In his opening remarks, the Commercial Director of PZ/Coolworld Electrical Stores, Mr. Olugbenga Kolawole made it clear that Coolworld Stores would continue to reward its loyal customers with incentives and experiences that would keep them coming back for more.

He said, “Being the first Omni-channel retail outlet in Nigeria, we have over the years held our customers in high esteem and have always shown appreciation to them in, so many ways and we intend to continue to do so.” Olugbenga further gave more insight into the company’s operations, “At Coolworld we offer premium quality home appliances and consumer electronic products. We stock a range of brands including Thermocool, Sony, Kenwood, Philips and many more. Our relationship with PZ Cussons Company allows us to leverage their expansive distribution network which has 25 distribution centres and over 28 after-sales service centres nationwide. This benefits our customers as it ensures that no matter where you are we can get to you both to deliver products but also to help you maintain them to the best standards. When you order online, we’ll ensure your product is delivered to you nationwide within 72 hours of your payment clearing.”

The draw event ended with a vote of thanks from the Marketing Director Thermocool, Bukola Bandele and she used the opportunity to encourage consumers to patronise the nearest Coolworld Store for the best consumer electronics and home appliances and promised more rewards for them in the comings months as a lot had been planned to engage and give them a fulfilling experience at the various Coolworld Stores across West Africa including Nigeria and Ghana.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from THISDAYLIVE. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

