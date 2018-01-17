 Court adjourns FG Vs Lagos Finance Director’s suit – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Court adjourns FG Vs Lagos Finance Director’s suit – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 17, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


P.M. News

Court adjourns FG Vs Lagos Finance Director's suit
Vanguard
lagos—A Federal High Court sitting in Lagos, has adjourned till January 31, either to order final forfeiture to the Federal Government of the sum of N28.5 million and some houses owned by a director of Finance in the Department of Works or to the
Lagos seeks possession of director's 'stolen N28.5m, property'The Nation Newspaper
Lagos tackles FG over houses, N28.5m seized from directorThe Punch
Court to rule on Lagos Finance Director's N28.5m, Houses Jan. 31P.M. News
SaharaReporters.com
all 5 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.