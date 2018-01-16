Court freezes lawyer’s account over N40m fraud
Federal High Court, Lagos, yesterday, freezed the account of a Lagos-based lawyer, Laitan Fawehinmi, over alleged N40 million fraud. Justice Ibrahim Buba ordered the freezing of the lawyer’s account number 0001172227 domiciled with Standard Chartered Bank, while granting an ex-parte application marked FHC/L/CS/1920/17, filed against the lawyer by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC. […]
