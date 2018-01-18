 Court jails 76-year-old fisherman for drug trafficking | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Court jails 76-year-old fisherman for drug trafficking

Posted on Jan 18, 2018 in Crime | 0 comments

A Federal High Court in Lagos, has sentenced a 76- year old man, Isaac Ogbonnaya, to 36 months imprisonment, for drug trafficking. The convict, a fisherman, was arraigned on Nov. 15, 2017 by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on a one count charge of dealing in restricted narcotics.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.