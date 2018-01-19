 Court Nullifies Appointment Of 21 Ibadan Kings | Nigeria Today
Court Nullifies Appointment Of 21 Ibadan Kings

Posted on Jan 19, 2018 in News | 0 comments

A State High Court in Oyo State has nullified the installation of 21 kings by the State Government. Justice Olajumoke Aiki ruled on Friday that the review of the 1957 Olubadan Chieftaincy Declaration and other Related Chieftaincies in Ibadan land by the Justice Akintunde Boade Review Commission, which was set up by the Oyo State […]

