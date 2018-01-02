 Court Orders Man To Be Produced, Said To Be Jailed And Tortured By SARS – SaharaReporters.com | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Court Orders Man To Be Produced, Said To Be Jailed And Tortured By SARS – SaharaReporters.com

Posted on Jan 2, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


New Telegraph Newspaper

Court Orders Man To Be Produced, Said To Be Jailed And Tortured By SARS
SaharaReporters.com
A federal high court in Ikoyi, Lagos has ordered the Nigerian police to produce Kolawole Bidemi Adeleye, who had been incarcerated by the officers of Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) Ikeja division since 15th of November, 2017. by Sahara Reporters, NY
Illegal detention: Civil servant slams N5m suit on SARSNew Telegraph Newspaper
Court orders SARS to produce suspectThe Nation Newspaper

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.