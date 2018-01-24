Court orders Multichoice to pay N5.9bn as damages
LAGOS Division of the Federal High Court has awarded N5.9 billion “special damages” against Multichoice Nigeria Limited in an eight-year-old copyright infringement legal battle between the South African firm and the Musical Copyright Society of Nigeria Ltd/GTE. In his judgement, Justice Mohammed Idris struck out Multichoice’s claims against the defendant, the Musical Copyright Society of […]
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!