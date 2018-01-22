Court orders probe of Patience Jonathan’s property’s demolition

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Monday ordered the relevant agencies to probe the alleged demolition of a property linked to former First Lady, Mrs. Patience Jonathan.

The said property was demolished in Abuja recently.

Justice Nnamdi Dimgba gave the directive following complaint filed by lawyer to Mrs. Jonathan, Mike Ozekhome (SAN).

The lawyer argued that the property owned by a group, A. Aruera Reachout Foundation/Women For Change and Development Initiative and linked with the ex-First Lady, had been demolished by a government agency.

The property, an uncompleted structure, is located on Shehu Yar’Adua Way, along Mabushi-Kado Life Camp Expressway, Abuja.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) had incidentally filed an ex-parte application before the court for temporary forfeiture of the same property.

However, Ozekhome, who is acting for the Registered Trustees of Aruera Foundation, rejected the move.

Parties were in court on Monday for the hearing of the applications when Ozekhome raised the issue of the alleged demolition.

Ozekhome stated that the property has been demolished by a government agency.

But he did not identify the agency.

.

