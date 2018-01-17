Court orders Reynolds Construction Coy to open defence Feb.23

The National Industrial Court, Abuja, has fixed Feb.23 for Reynolds Construction Company to open its defence in the suit instituted against it by a former employee, Dennis Aghmeha.

Aghmeha, whose services were allegedly terminated by the company in 2013, is seeking payment of his arrears of salary and other entitlements since his disengagement.

The judge, Justice Olufunke Anuwe, fixed the date after the respondent’s counsel, Mr Niven Momoh, concluded the cross examination of the claimant.

The court, by consent of parties adjourned the suit until Feb.23 for the respondent to open its case.

The claimant is seeking the court’s intervention to order the company to pay him his accrued salary arrears and other benefits for the years he worked for the company.

The claimant had told the court to use his witness statement on oath as his evidence in the suit.

The claimant who was represented in court by his counsel Mr Lucky Enakenere, had since closed his case.

NAN

The post Court orders Reynolds Construction Coy to open defence Feb.23 appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

