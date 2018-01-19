Court orders trial-within-trial for hubby who allegedly beat his pregnant wife to death
An FCT High Court in Maitama on Thursday ordered the trial- within-trial in a culpable homicide charge slammed on a 37-year-old, Mathew Ankyoor, who allegedly killed his wife. Justice Peter Affen, who gave the order, said it was necessary to ascertain the veracity of the statements made by the accused. Ankyoor is standing trial for […]
