Court Remands Three Over Alleged Murder Of Motorcyclist

A Minna Magistrates’ Court on Monday ordered the remand of three men accused of killing a motorcyclist after robbing him of the property. Magistrate Hassan Mohammed ordered that Garkuwa Daji, Abdulazeez Idris and Ibrahim Idris should be remanded in prison custody until Feb. 15, when the case would be mentioned. The accused are standing trial […]

The post Court Remands Three Over Alleged Murder Of Motorcyclist appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

