Court Remands Three Over Alleged Murder Of Motorcyclist

Posted on Jan 15, 2018 in Crime, News | 0 comments

A Minna Magistrates’ Court on Monday ordered the remand of three men accused of killing a motorcyclist after robbing him of the property. Magistrate Hassan Mohammed ordered that Garkuwa Daji, Abdulazeez Idris and Ibrahim Idris should be remanded in prison custody until Feb. 15, when the case would be mentioned. The accused are standing trial […]

The post Court Remands Three Over Alleged Murder Of Motorcyclist appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

