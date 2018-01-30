 Court returns Lamido’s case file to CJ for reassignment | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Court returns Lamido’s case file to CJ for reassignment

Posted on Jan 30, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Justice Babatunde Quadri of the Federal High Court, Abuja, yesterday returned the case of former Jigawa State governor, Sule Lamido, to the court’s central registry for reassignment. Lamido, his sons, Aminu and Mustapha, alongside Aminu Abubakar, Batholomew Agoha, and three companies are facing a 43-count charge, bordering on corruption. Justice Quadri had admitted Lamido to […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.