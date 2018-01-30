Court returns Lamido’s case file to CJ for reassignment

Justice Babatunde Quadri of the Federal High Court, Abuja, yesterday returned the case of former Jigawa State governor, Sule Lamido, to the court’s central registry for reassignment. Lamido, his sons, Aminu and Mustapha, alongside Aminu Abubakar, Batholomew Agoha, and three companies are facing a 43-count charge, bordering on corruption. Justice Quadri had admitted Lamido to […]

