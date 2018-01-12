Court saves 28-year-old marriage from collapse

An Igando Customary Court in Lagos on Friday reconciled a couple, Mr Olawale Jaiyeola and his wife, Olatayo, whose 28-year-old marriage was on the brink of collapse.

The court’s President, Mr Akin Akinniyi, resolved the differences between the estranged couple after several adjournments and interventions.

Akinniyi while striking out the case admonished the couple to maintain peace and continue to live in love and harmony.

“Since the court was able to reconcile the couple through counselling, I urge both of you to go home and live in peace, love and be law abiding,” Akinniyi said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Olawale Jaiyeola had earlier told the court that his wife, Olatayo, was fond of punching him as if he were a punching bag, beating him like a baby.

“My wife will beat me to death one day if I continue with the marriage.

“I have scars all over my body as proofs of her abuse. I have been living every minute of my life in fear. Save me from the cruel hands of my wife.

“I had suffered so much from her in silence in the past; anytime we had misunderstanding, she would beat the hell out of me,” he said.

According to him, the marriage has been turbulent and fraught with fights and quarrels. “I have not been at peace since l married my wife; she is so quarrelsome.

“I brought her to court in 2013 for the dissolution of the marriage, but she begged me and promised to change. “The court asked her to write an undertaking not to be beating me again, which she wrote and the case was put on “sine die’’ stage.

“She has refused to change. Instead, her behaviour toward me has been hostile, and the beating continued unabated,” he said.

The 67-year-old engineer said that his wife lacked care for him and was not giving him food. Jaiyeola also alleged that his wife threatened to burn his two cars.

“Please, end this loveless marriage before my wife terminates my life,” he said. The defendant, Olatayo, however, denied all the allegations.

“I never beat my husband neither did I threaten to burn his cars,” she said. Olatayo, a mother of three, said she was not a troublemaker, but peaceful.

According to her, she is taking good care of her husband.

The woman pleaded passionately with the court not to dissolve the marriage, saying she was still in love with her husband.

