Courtois: Selling Hazard Is Like Barca Losing Messi

Posted on Jan 4, 2018 in News, Sports | 0 comments

Thibaut Courtois believes that Chelsea selling Eden Hazard, is like Barcelona deciding to sell Messi.

Madrid has been heavily linked with signing Hazard, as his father claims they rejected a  Chelsea deal in hopes of a Madrid offer.

The Blues are not interested in selling and Courtois admits that losing him will be a huge loss.

He told the Evening Standard after seeing Hazard net from the penalty spot in a 2-2 draw with Arsenal: “Losing a player like Eden would be bad for us, the club.

“Eden is irreplaceable. With the money he will raise, you can buy five players but none of them will be like Eden. It would be like Barcelona losing Lionel Messi or Real Madrid losing Cristiano Ronaldo.

“If you excel, there will always be teams interested in signing the biggest players. But that’s why if Chelsea have ambition to be the best club in the world, these kind of players have to stay.”

