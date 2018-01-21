Cows more important than Nigerians under this administration – Wike

Nyesom Wike, Governor of Rivers State, has said the lives of cows are more important than that of human beings under the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government. Wike made the remark while faulting Buhari’s handling ofsecurity challenges across the country. Speaking when he received some bishops at the government house, Port Harcourt, the governor berated […]

