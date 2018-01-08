CPS: PenCom may allow contributors to change PFAs – The Punch
CPS: PenCom may allow contributors to change PFAs
The National Pension Commission is working on how to open a transfer window that will enable workers with Retirement Savings Accounts under the Contributory Pension Scheme to change their Pension Fund Administrators. When the window is opened, a …
