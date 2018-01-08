 CPS: PenCom may allow contributors to change PFAs – The Punch | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

CPS: PenCom may allow contributors to change PFAs – The Punch

Posted on Jan 8, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


The Punch

CPS: PenCom may allow contributors to change PFAs
The Punch
The National Pension Commission is working on how to open a transfer window that will enable workers with Retirement Savings Accounts under the Contributory Pension Scheme to change their Pension Fund Administrators. When the window is opened, a
LASPEC identification will give retirees access to medicare, transportation — OnanugaGistmaster (blog)

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.