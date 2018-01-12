Crisis Rocks Kano PDP Over Chairmanship Election

Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Kano Section are in fresh over Chairmanship Election. It was gathered that the sack of Alhaji Rabi’u Dan Sharu organized decision to fill the empty position.

Some aspirants in particular Senator Mas’ud El-Jibril Doguwa, Muhammad Rabi’u Sabo Bakin Zuwo, a previous speaker of Kano State House of Assembly, Alhaji Gambo Sallau, Alhaji Aminu Sa’ad Beli and Hon. Abdullahi Maraya Barkum, were said to have shown expectation to challenge the seat.

Be that as it may, one of the hopefuls, Alhaji Aminu Sa’ad Beli, hosts raised an alert that the gathering was intending to force Senator Doguwa as new gathering director in the state.

“A few senior citizens of the gathering are attempting to force Doguwa as state administrator of the gathering. I host requested of the get-together national base camp challenging this course of action.

“I am challenging the plan since it is undemocratic.

“I am sitting tight for the gathering’s reaction which will decide my next line of activity,” he guaranteed.

In the letter, Beli prompted the gathering’s national body to make critical move on the issue with a view to settling the issue agreeably.

At the point when reached for input, the gathering’s Public Relations Officer, Alhaji Musa Danbirni, said he couldn’t make any remark for the time being.

