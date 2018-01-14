Cristian Eriksen Very Happy To Remain At Tottenham

Christian Eriksen says he is ‘happy’ at Tottenham amid speculation that the club are set to offer the Dane a new contract.

Cristian Eriksen’s current deal runs, signed in September 2016, runs until the summer of 2020.

Speaking to TV3 SPORT, Denmark’s official broadcaster of the Premier League, Eriksen said: “I am happy to be at the club and have nothing negative to say about it [Tottenham] at all.”

Eriksen, and Son, scored in Tottenham’s 4-0 victory over Everton on Saturday, while Harry Kane added two more to his personal tally to become the club’s all-time leading Premier League goalscorer.

Speaking after the match, Eriksen said: “Everyone is really very pleased with the win and how we played was very good so it’s on to the next game. I think it gives us a lot of confidence to play like we did.”

