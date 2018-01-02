Cristiano Ronaldo Poses With 15 Individual Trophies For The New Year
Portuguese professional footballer, Cristiano Ronaldo, one of the world’s greatest footballers celebrated the new year in style by showing off his trophies. The Real Madrid forward who equaled Lionel Messi’s tally of five Ballon d’Ors, posed in his Madeira homeland with the 15 individual trophies he has won throughout his stellar career. See more photos […]
The post Cristiano Ronaldo Poses With 15 Individual Trophies For The New Year appeared first on Timeofgist.
