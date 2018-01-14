 Cristiano Ronaldo Spotted Selling Titus Fish and Turkey in Ipaja Area of Lagos (Hilarious Photo) | Nigeria Today
Cristiano Ronaldo Spotted Selling Titus Fish and Turkey in Ipaja Area of Lagos (Hilarious Photo)

A hilarious photo of Cristiano Ronaldo surface online and have got people talking online. The Portuguese professional footballer was seeing in a banner advert use selling a titus fish and a frozen turkey at Ipaja area of Lagos. See full photo below:

