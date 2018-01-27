Crop munching pest in Africa raises hunger threat

A crop munching worm that can fly up to 100 km (60 miles) at night is spreading rapidly across Africa, threatening food production and the livelihoods of millions of farmers already struggling with conflicts and drought, experts said on Friday.

The larvae form of fall armyworm prefers maize, but can feed on more than 80 plant species including rice, sorghum, millet, sugarcane, vegetable crops and cotton, said the United Nations’ Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO), according to a Reuters report.

“There are roughly 35 million hectares of maize planted per year in Africa and if (the worm is) not in all those maize fields now, it will be very soon in the next planting season or so,” said Allan Hruska, principal technical coordinator at FAO.

The fields are tended by some 30 million smallholder farmers who depend on maize for food and income, Hruska said.

The post Crop munching pest in Africa raises hunger threat appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

