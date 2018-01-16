Cross River govt. reacts to alleged Governor Ayade’s smuggled rice – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Cross River govt. reacts to alleged Governor Ayade's smuggled rice
Cross River State government has dismissed as a product of dementia, allegation by the state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) that Governor Ben Ayade repackaged smuggled rice as Ayade Rice which was recently unveiled in the state …
