 Crude Flat on Concerns of Rampant US Output as Ghana, Iraq, and Nigeria Plan to Boost Production Capacity – Ship & Bunker | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Crude Flat on Concerns of Rampant US Output as Ghana, Iraq, and Nigeria Plan to Boost Production Capacity – Ship & Bunker

Posted on Jan 19, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


Energy Business Review

Crude Flat on Concerns of Rampant US Output as Ghana, Iraq, and Nigeria Plan to Boost Production Capacity
Ship & Bunker
A slight drop in crude prices on Thursday reportedly due to market fears of increased supply from the U.S. caused observers to predict that oil has now reached the limit of its upside; and if other countries preparing for increased production are any
BP signs MoU with Iraq to ramp up production from Kirkuk oil fieldsEnergy Business Review

all 3 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.