Crude lifting: Indigenous ship owners’ rising hope – Daily Trust
|
Daily Trust
|
Crude lifting: Indigenous ship owners' rising hope
Daily Trust
A major development capable of increasing the capacity of indigenous ship owners and other stakeholders in the maritime sector took root some days back at the NNPC Towers in Abuja. On Tuesday, stakeholders gathered to examine the Free On Board (FOB …
Poorly maintained vessels put local shipowners at a disadvantage
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!