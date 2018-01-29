Crypto Hedge Fund Polychain Says No IPO in the Works
Cryptocurrency hedge fund Polychain Capital has pushed back against a report that it is seeking to raise hundreds of millions of dollars in an IPO.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from CoinDesk. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!