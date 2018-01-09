Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson reassured by VAR for Brighton winner – SkySports
|
SkySports
|
Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson reassured by VAR for Brighton winner
SkySports
Roy Hodgson was "suspicious" about Brighton's winning goal but revealed the presence of Video Assistant Referee technology reassured him it should have stood as Crystal Palace were eliminated from the FA Cup. The Palace manager and his Brighton …
VAR enjoys smooth debut in FA Cup as lack of drama shows system's benefits
VAR thrusts technophobic game into a brave era of justice
VAR makes debut in English football without any major controversy as Brighton beat Crystal Palace
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!