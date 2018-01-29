CS Najib Balala questions shisha ban and closing of night clubs – Daily Nation
Daily Nation
CS Najib Balala questions shisha ban and closing of night clubs
Daily Nation
Tourism Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala in Mombasa on January 27, 2018. He has questioned the ban on shisha and closing of night clubs. PHOTO | WACHIRA MWANGI | NATION MEDIA GROUP. Advertisement. By WACHIRA MWANGI More by this Author By MOHAMED AHMED …
