Cultists, Robbers, Kidnappers will be killed in Rivers state, Wike declares

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has said the state will not spare kidnappers, cultists and armed robbers as the state government had invested heavily on the security of the state and will continue to do everything to guarantee the security and safety of lives and properties.

At a state broadcast in the state capital Port-Harcourt, Governor Wike said the State Anti-kidnapping Law will soon be amended to prescribe death sentence on anyone caught involved in these crimes.

“We reiterate our zero tolerance for all forms of criminality and reassure residents of our determination to be though with those who undermine peace and security in the state.

“Rivers government has invested heavily on the security of the state and will continue to do everything within our powers to guarantee the security and safety of lives and properties. “As a fact, we will spare no cost in ensuring that nobody will have peace if the lives and properties of our people make no meaning to them.

“To underscore our seriousness to fight violent crime, we shall be amending the Anti Kidnapping Law to proscribe the maximum death sentence for engaging in cultism, robbery and kidnapping,” he said.

The Governor said aftermaths of crime and insecurity affects the society as a whole, and not only the direct victims that are affected.

