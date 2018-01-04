Cultural and literary issues in the Caribbean – Indian NewsLink
|
Indian NewsLink
|
Cultural and literary issues in the Caribbean
Indian NewsLink
This collection of eleven essays focuses on a variety of literary works by Caribbean writers. Part One comprises critical perspectives on individual poems by A L Hendriks ('Neighbour, Tenth Floor'), Mervyn Morris ('Cave'), Eric Roach ('I am the …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!