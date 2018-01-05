Customs Generates N1.03trn Revenue In 2017 – Independent Newspapers Limited
Independent Newspapers Limited
Customs Generates N1.03trn Revenue In 2017
The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) generated N1.03 trillion in 2017, surpassing its target of N770.5 billion for the year. Joseph Attah, National Public Relations Officer of NCS, made this known at a news conference in Lagos on Thursday. Five working …
