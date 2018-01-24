 Customs inaugurates staff college board for roadmap | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Customs inaugurates staff college board for roadmap

Posted on Jan 24, 2018 in Business | 0 comments

Comptroller-General of Customs (CGC), retired Col. Hameed Ali, has inaugurated a seven-man board to provide roadmap for the Customs Staff College, in the policy direction. The institution, which Ali promised to make one of the best possible, was conceived and established by the immediate past Comptroller-General of Customs Abdullahi Dikko. Located in Gwagwalada, Abuja, the […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.