CVS vows to ban photo manipulation in its marketing material for beauty products

CVS Pharmacy plans to ban all “materially altered” photos and marketing material from its in-store and online beauty departments. The end goal is to have all images reflect transparency by “the end of 2020.”

The post CVS vows to ban photo manipulation in its marketing material for beauty products appeared first on Digital Trends.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

